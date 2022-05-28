Market Analysis: 'Perfect' 1962 quarter sells for $7,800

This 1962 Washington quarter dollar graded Proof 70 Deep Cameo by PCGS is the sole example in this grade and brought $7,800 at Heritage on May 4.

The new American Women quarter dollars, introduced into circulation this year, have brought attention to the Washington quarter dollar series, which has long been a collector favorite.

Heritage Auctions offered some nice examples featuring John Flanagan’s original design at its recent early May sales held after the Central States Numismatic Society convention, including what Heritage billed as “the sole finest pre-1965 silver Proof” quarter.

The 1962 Washington quarter dollar, graded Proof 70 Deep Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service, is one of only 66 Proof 1950 to 1964 Washington quarter dollars graded a “perfect” Proof 70, and is the sole example designated Deep Cameo.

Heritage wrote, “As flawless as it gets, this piece is brilliant and starkly contrasted, showing depth of mirroring and strike excellence that rivals that seen on most modern proofs.”

It brought $7,800 on May 4.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter