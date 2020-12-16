US Coins

Market Analysis: Toned 1958-D Franklin half for $32,900

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 16, 2020, 4 PM
Electric toning is seen on this 1958-D Franklin half dollar graded MS-67+ Full Bell Lines with a green CAC sticker that sold for $32,900 at Legend.

All images courtesy of Legend Rare Coin Auctions.

Legend auctions are well known for including wonderful toned coins, and the Dec. 3 Regency Auction 42 sale included a 1958-D Franklin half dollar graded Mint State 67+ full bell lines with a green CAC sticker that soared past its estimate of $7,000 to $10,000 on its way to $32,900.

The Denver Mint issue is a common date in the series but, as Legend pointed out, “There are nice Franklins, there are high grade Franklins, then there is THIS Franklin that is a WORLD CLASS coin that is just stunning. Mother Nature and the numismatic gods really did their ABSOLUTE FINEST work, this is a masterpiece!”

On the varied color seen on both sides, Legend’s cataloger ranked it as a 10+ on its 1 to 10 color scale usually reserved for toned Morgan silver dollars, explaining, “Electric shades of killer neon like violet/pearl green/raw blue explode all over the obverse in a sparkly way. The reverse has a killer mix of iridescent reddish rims, with phenomenal nearly neon like greenish gold centers.”

It is one of a dozen in this grade certified by Professional Coin Grading Service, and another example with less dramatic toning on the obverse but also with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, realized $5,040 at a Heritage auction this summer.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Feb 6, 2019, 10 AM

Top grade Proof 1961 Franklin half dollar at FUN

US Coins

Feb 12, 2019, 3 AM

1952 Franklin half dollar is the finest of its kind

US Coins

Oct 15, 2019, 9 AM

Market Analysis: How could a 1963 Franklin half dollar sell for $85,187.50?

Community Comments

Headlines