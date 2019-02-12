Legend reported that this coin had never sold at auction and suggested that for a registry set collector wanting to build “the #1 PCGS Registry Set of Franklin Halves, you NEED this coin!”

The finest certified 1952 Franklin half dollar, graded PCGS MS-67+ full bell lines with a green CAC sticker sold for $42,300 at Legend’s Regency Auction 30 in Los Angeles.

At Legend Rare Coins Auctions’s Regency Auction 30 in Los Angeles, a 1952 Franklin half dollar graded Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 67+ full bell lines with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $42,300 on the strength of its status as the sole finest-graded at PCGS.

Legend observed flashy, cartwheel luster, adding, “Original Mint Set toning on both sides has a wonderful iridescent patination on both sides. The surfaces are essentially flawless and the eye appeal is spectacular in every way!”

Legend reported that the coin had never sold at auction and advised bidders, “If you are working on the #1 PCGS Registry Set of Franklin Halves, you NEED this coin!”

The auction house placed a conservative estimate of $21,000 to $23,000 on the half dollar, citing a 1949-S Franklin half dollar graded PCGS MS-67+ full bell lines with a green CAC sticker that brought $31,725 at its September 2018 Regency Auction as a comparable. The 1949-S half dollar was one of three like-graded coins at PCGS with none graded finer.

“Full bell lines” on Mint State Franklin halves means the horizontal lines on the Liberty Bell are complete and uninterrupted. If the lines are obscured by marks, strike, planchet defects, or other problems, the coin will not receive the designation.

