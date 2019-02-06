Heritage's lot description notes that Proof 1961 halves are “plentiful in most grades but rare in PR69 Ultra Cameo,” "the ultimate grade among Franklin half dollar proofs, seldom awarded and highly sought-after as the finest state of preservation for the type.” This coin also had an Everest Seal from dealer Rick Tomaska, which he awards to coins that he considers to have exceptional eye appeal.

This 1961 Franklin half dollar graded Proof 69 Ultra Cameo by NGC is one of 11 like-certified coins at the service with none finer. It brought $33,600 at Heritage’s recent FUN auction in Orlando.

The FUN auctions also saw a Special Mint set 1967 Kennedy half dollar graded Mint State 69 Ultra Cameo by NGC bring $31,200. It was the sole example of this date certified in this grade with none finer.

Both half dollars featured an Everest Seal from dealer Rick Tomaska, which he awards to coins that he considers to have exceptional eye appeal. Tomaska published a book on Franklin and Kennedy half dollars for Whitman Publishing in 2018, telling publisher Dennis Tucker, “The two series are closely tied together and they complement each other.”

