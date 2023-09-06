Market Analysis: Mint marked Indian Head half eagle duo

An MS-62 1909-O Indian Head $5 half eagle and a 1911-D example graded MS-63 respectively realized $31,200 and $28,800 in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 9 auction.

The Rhone Set offered a solid group of Indian Head $5 half eagles, led by a Mint State 62 1909-O example certified by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $31,200 in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 9 auction.

Just 34,200 were struck at the New Orleans Mint, and it is a key in the series. In contrast to many examples found today, the O Mint mark here is fully outlined on the reverse and well-rounded, with “only tiny, inconspicuous marks precluding a higher grade.” With MS-63 representatives trading for over six-figures, examples graded MS-62 offer a blend of quality and value.

A 1911-D Indian Head half eagle graded MS-63 by PCGS sold for $28,800, and it featured a virtually full, crisp Denver Mint mark. It is one of the finer survivors from a mintage of 72,500 that it is considered second only to the 1909-O half eagle in rarity and popularity within the series. This one featured “vivid honey-rose surfaces,” showcasing “full mint luster in a softly frosted texture.”

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