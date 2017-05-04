Both sides of the the “dirty” 1911-D Indian Head gold $5 half eagle graded AU-58+ by NGC sold for $4,230 at Heritage’s April 4 auction in Dallas.

The About Uncirculated grade encompasses a wide range of coins. At the low end are AU-50 pieces that are just barely better than Extremely Fine, with weak luster and blah overall eye appeal. At the high-end are AU-58 coins that are often much more attractive than their low-end Mint State counterparts. The incentive for collectors to clean or otherwise attempt to improve AU-58 coins with the hope of getting them into an MS-61 or MS-62 holder is great, and collectors are increasingly willing to pay strong prices for high-end AU-58 pieces.

Here's the second of three examples from Heritage’s April 4 to 6 auction in Dallas that we profile this week:

The Lot:

‘Dirty’ 1911-D Indian Head gold $5 half eagle, NGC About Uncirculated 58+

The Price:

$4,230

The Story:

New collectors may be baffled when they hear a gold coin described in glowing tones as “dirty,” as though it were a desirable trait. A coin that looks “dirty” often has what numismatists covet: original surfaces.

Especially in the About Uncirculated grade, many gold coins have been stripped of their original surfaces to become shiny and bright, with the hope of getting a coin into a Mint State holder. Many retail coin buyers prefer these bright coins, providing market incentives for dealers to tamper with original surfaces.

This 1911-D Indian Head gold $5 half eagle graded About Uncirculated 58+ by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has appealing “dirty” gold surfaces, described in the catalog as “varying shades of pale yellow and khaki-gold.”

While not as rare as the 1911-D Indian Head quarter eagle (also struck at the Denver Mint), the 1911-D half eagle is considered a tougher date in its series. This one sold for $4,230 on April 4. Looking at the next grade up shows the incentive for an individual to try to “improve” it, since low-end Mint State examples sell for twice that amount.

