An MS-65+ 1831 Capped Head, Large 5D half eagle with a green CAC sticker sold for $387,750 on Oct. 20, an improvement on the $235,000 it realized at the fourth Pogue auction in 2016.

An 1831 Capped Head, Large 5D gold $5 half eagle graded Mint State 65+ by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker was by far the top lot at Legend’s Regency 55 auction on Oct. 20, realizing $387,750.

It’s the finest graded of the variety and is bested by just one example for the date, with a provenance that goes back more than a century, including its 2016 offering at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’s and Sotheby’s D. Brent Pogue Collection Part IV where it sold for $235,000.

Most examples of the date were melted and John Dannreuther estimates that fewer than 50 exist.

This one exhibits “blinding” luster and a bold strike. Legend advised, “Whether you are putting together the finest of type, date, or variety collections of early gold, or just want to put away world class, one of a kind, top pop sexy pieces, this coin will fit the bill.” Bidders appeared to agree.

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