Market Analysis: Two Classic Head $2.50s each bring $55,200
- Published: Jul 29, 2021, 10 AM
The Utah Collection offered two exceptional Classic Head gold $2.50 quarter eagles that both realized $55,200 on July 13.
An 1838-C Classic Head half eagle is popular as the first year of the Charlotte mint and as Daryl Haynor observed in his 2020 book, Classic Gold Coins, 1834–1839, “The 1838-C is the rarest Classic Gold quarter eagle with a mintmark.”
The one in the auction was graded MS-63 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. NGC has graded just three in MS-63 and none finer.
The collection’s 1839-C Classic Head half eagle was also among the finest-known, graded MS-62 by NGC. Heritage’s cataloger estimates that just 325 survive from an original mintage of 18,140. Around 25 come from the HM-2 die marriage seen on the subject offering.
Heritage wrote, “Yellow-gold surfaces exhibit partially reflective fields, resulting in the slightest suggestion of cameo contrast,” while observing, “Scattered ticks and hairlines define the grade, while various planchet and die defects are common to all examples from this die pair.”
