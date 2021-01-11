This MS-62 1964 Kennedy half dollar struck on a clad planchet that would be introduced in 1965 sold for $4,080.

1964 was a transitional year at the U.S. Mint, as it switched from the Franklin half dollar, last issued in 1963, to the new, still 90 percent silver Kennedy half dollar in 1964.

The 90 percent silver composition would last for just one year, being replaced with a copper-silver clad composition the next year on half dollars, while quarter dollars and dimes were converted to a copper-nickel clad composition. The result of these changes are some fascinating errors, like a 1964 Kennedy half dollar struck on a copper-nickel-clad quarter dollar planchet intended for coins produced starting in 1965.

Heritage praised the Numismatic Guaranty Corp. certified Mint State 62 error, writing, “Golden toning covers the satiny luster of this piece, yielding to lilac around the borders.” Heritage praised the sharp strike and nearly full details, while observing that HALF DOLLAR largely runs off the coin, since the quarter dollar planchet is obviously smaller than the design. It sold for $4,080 in the Heritage online auction of error coins on Dec. 15.

