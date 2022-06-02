Market Analysis: 1932-D and 1932-S quarter series keys
- Published: Jun 2, 2022, 10 AM
The 1932-D and 1932-S Washington quarter dollars are the two keys to the series; both of the two Mint marked issues are from the first year of issue.
It’s no surprise that Heritage’s May post-Central States Numismatic Society convention auctions had some handsome Mint State 65 representatives of both.
The Professional Coin Grading Service 1932-D Washington quarter dollar sold for $9,900 and is from a low mintage of 436,800, of which PCGS has graded 91 in this grade with only 10 finer. The price was a marked improvement on the $6,600 the same coin realized less than two years ago at a December 2019 Heritage auction.
The 1932-S Washington quarter dollar has a lower mintage of just 408,000 pieces but is a bit more common in top Mint State grades with PCGS grading 182 MS-65, 27 in MS-65+ and seven in MS-66 that are the top examples at the service.
Heritage’s MS-65 offering in the online session featured mottled blue, pink and gold color, with occasional hints of green, and it sold for $2,160 on May 8.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 30, 2022, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for May 30, 2022: A new cent overdate
-
World Coins May 29, 2022, 2 PM
Royal Mint issues their largest gold coin ever
-
Paper Money May 29, 2022, 1 PM
Tunisia’s bank issues two new dinar notes
-
US Coins May 28, 2022, 2 PM
Market Analysis: 'Perfect' 1962 quarter sells for $7,800