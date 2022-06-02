Market Analysis: 1932-D and 1932-S quarter series keys

The 1932-D and 1932-S Washington quarter dollars are key dates in the series, and Heritage offered an MS-65 representative of each, which sold respectively for $9,900 and $2,160.

It’s no surprise that Heritage’s May post-Central States Numismatic Society convention auctions had some handsome Mint State 65 representatives of both.

The Professional Coin Grading Service 1932-D Washington quarter dollar sold for $9,900 and is from a low mintage of 436,800, of which PCGS has graded 91 in this grade with only 10 finer. The price was a marked improvement on the $6,600 the same coin realized less than two years ago at a December 2019 Heritage auction.

The 1932-S Washington quarter dollar has a lower mintage of just 408,000 pieces but is a bit more common in top Mint State grades with PCGS grading 182 MS-65, 27 in MS-65+ and seven in MS-66 that are the top examples at the service.

Heritage’s MS-65 offering in the online session featured mottled blue, pink and gold color, with occasional hints of green, and it sold for $2,160 on May 8.

