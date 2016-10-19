Toning, key date, high grade: This quarter has it all
- Published: Oct 19, 2016, 6 AM
Heritage’s Oct. 3 to 5 U.S. coins auction in Dallas realized just over $8.5 million, with the top lot being a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar graded Very Fine 25 by Professional Coin Grading Service that found a new home at $146,875.
Multiple quarter dollars were included among the top lots, representing a broad diversity of types and illustrating the depth of the current market to be able to absorb so many coins offered at auction over the course of the last year.
The Lot:
1932-D Washington quarter dollar, MS-65
The Price:
$7,637.50
The Story:
The 1932-D Washington quarter dollar is a well-known key date in the series, along with the 1932-S coin. The Denver Mint coin has a relatively low mintage of 436,800, but many were saved as it was the first year of John Flanagan’s new Washington quarter dollar design. Still, demand is high for gem and near-gem examples, and this PCGS MS-65 example sold for $7,637.50.
|
Washington quarter: The Washington quarter dollar, which has been circulating since 1932, was born out of the Treasury Department's desire to produce a coin to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the first president of the United States. How much are Washington quarters worth?
It had original toning, with Heritage noting, “Speckled russet-red and sea-green patina is present on both sides, and there are no distracting abrasions on either side.”
The auction included three examples of this key, each graded PCGS MS-65. The most expensive featured deep olive-green and gold toning and sold for $8,225 while another had light gold dappled coloration on the obverse and brought $7,343.75. Few are graded finer, and in MS-66 the price of this issue can increase tenfold.
|
