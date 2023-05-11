Market Analysis: 1921-D half in MS-63+: $16,200

This 1921-D Walking Liberty half dollar is a key date. This coin, graded MS-63+ with a green CAC sticker, represented a value at its price of $16,200 when compared with auction prices for typical MS-64 representatives.

Another standout of Part III of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 21 auction of the Abigail Collection was a key 1921-D Walking Liberty half dollar graded Mint State 63+ by Professional Coin Grading Service, carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

The issue is prized in all grades with just 208,000 produced — the lowest regular issue mintage in the series — and any example above MS-63 is particularly prized.

It sold for $16,200, a nice improvement on the $10,200 that another PCGS MS-63 example lacking both a Plus grade and a CAC sticker sold for last summer at Stack’s Bowers.

The subject example was recognized as “lovely, premium quality,” with the cataloger noting “satiny to softly frosted luster enhances surfaces that are lightly toned in warm, even pearl-gray.” Considering MS-64 examples can sell for more than $20,000, the winning bidder sought a balance of value and quality.

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