Market Analysis: Colorful Walking Liberty half dollars soar in Legend auction

This 1943 half dollar in MS-68 with a green CAC sticker realized $28,200, in a June 27 Legend auction in Las Vegas. Legend catalogers wrote about the coin, “When we first saw it, we said ‘Maui WOWEE!' "

A 1942-D Walking Liberty half dollar graded MS-68 sold for $34,075 in a June 27 Legend auction. Legend noted, “Spectacular sunset hues grace the bottom rim of the obverse and upper rim of the reverse — bold orange and magenta with gold and pale green accents adding to the outstanding array of color.”

The current taste for top-graded, gorgeously toned coins shows no signs of stopping as Legend sold a 1943 Walking Liberty half dollar graded PCGS MS-68 with a green CAC sticker for $28,200 at its June 27 Regency 33 auction. Legend wrote, “When we first saw it, we said ‘Maui WOWEE!’ This coin has few if any peers.”

The colors are among the most electric seen on any Walking Liberty half dollar. Legend cited the offering of a less colorful example graded MS-68 and bearing a CAC sticker at its September 2018 Regency 28 auction, adding, “That coin had moderate color, but it is now in an MS68+ holder,” before concluding, “It’s crazy this coin is not.”

Even more impressive was the $34,075 realized by the lot before it: a 1942-D Walking Liberty half dollar graded PCGS MS-68. It is tied with six others as the finest certified by PCGS, and as Legend noted, “Spectacular sunset hues grace the bottom rim of the obverse and upper rim of the reverse — bold orange and magenta with gold and pale green accents adding to the outstanding array of color.”

Neither issue is rare — even in high Mint State grades — but in a market that demands the best, at least two bidders who appreciated rich toning competed heavily for these two beauties.

