A rarely found Gem Mint State 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded MS-65 with a green CAC sticker, showcasing “tinges of the palest iridescent gold patina” realized $117,500 on Sept. 27.

Half dollars stole the show as Legend Rare Coin Auctions hosted its Regency 28 auction in conjunction with the Professional Coin Grading Service Member’s Only show in Las Vegas on Sept. 27.

The top lot was an 1807 Capped Bust, Large Stars half dollar, Overton 114, graded PCGS Mint State 65 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that realized $188,000, topping the $152,750 it brought when offered by Heritage at its November 2013 sale of the Eric P. Newman Collection.

Also surprising was a magnificently toned 1958 Franklin half dollar graded PCGS MS-67+ full bell lines with a green CAC sticker that soared over estimates and realized $129,250.

The Sommelier Collection offered a group of 25 top Walking Liberty half dollars that sold for more than $400,000, led by a key, low-mintage (548,000) 1921-S coin graded PCGS MS-65 with a green CAC sticker that brought $117,500. It is considered the rarest “Walker” in Mint State grades since few were saved at the time of issue.

The offered coin features bolder than typical strike definition in Liberty’s head and branch hand, along with the eagle’s trailing leg, with Legend noting, “The devices are better than well struck, they seem to be chiseled into the planchet with a boldness of strike that is very rarely seen.”

