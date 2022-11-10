Market Analysis: 1867 Coronet $5 half eagle pattern

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Nov 10, 2022, 9 AM
This Judd 599 1867 half eagle pattern was struck in copper from dies used to strike Proof coins that year. Graded Proof 66 red and brown with a “green bean” the $17,625 it brought at Legend was an improvement on previous offerings in 2021 and 2022.

All images courtesy of Legend Rare Coin Auctions

Some coins sell at auction, only to reappear again, and again. But, that doesn’t necessarily speak negatively about the quality of the coin, as seen in this 1867 Coronet $5 half eagle pattern listed as Judd 599 in the pattern reference, graded Proof 66 red and brown by Professional Coin Grading Service and carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

It was previously offered at Heritage’s January 2021 offering of the Bob Simpson collection where it sold for $16,800 and then presented at Legend’s July 2022 Regency Auction where it sold for $17,500. In New Jersey on Oct. 20 it modestly bested the two recent offerings on its way to $17,625.

The quality is all there on this pattern, sometimes called a “die trial” but more likely struck as a delicacy for collectors by the Philadelphia Mint. These were struck from regular Proof 1867 dies.

This one features “killer original colors of brown/green/gold/pale violet/blue” and Legend writes, “Mother Nature did a special job here.”

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