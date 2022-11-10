Market Analysis: 1867 Coronet $5 half eagle pattern
- Published: Nov 10, 2022, 9 AM
Some coins sell at auction, only to reappear again, and again. But, that doesn’t necessarily speak negatively about the quality of the coin, as seen in this 1867 Coronet $5 half eagle pattern listed as Judd 599 in the pattern reference, graded Proof 66 red and brown by Professional Coin Grading Service and carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.
It was previously offered at Heritage’s January 2021 offering of the Bob Simpson collection where it sold for $16,800 and then presented at Legend’s July 2022 Regency Auction where it sold for $17,500. In New Jersey on Oct. 20 it modestly bested the two recent offerings on its way to $17,625.
The quality is all there on this pattern, sometimes called a “die trial” but more likely struck as a delicacy for collectors by the Philadelphia Mint. These were struck from regular Proof 1867 dies.
This one features “killer original colors of brown/green/gold/pale violet/blue” and Legend writes, “Mother Nature did a special job here.”
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