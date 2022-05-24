Market Analysis: Transitional 1865 pattern dollar
- Published: May 24, 2022, 9 AM
An anchor consignment at Legend’s April 28 auction in Schaumburg, Illinois, was “The Glorious Pattern Collection,” which included a “transitional” 1865 Seated Liberty dollar pattern.
The obverse shares a design with regular Proof strikes of the year, but the reverse features the IN GOD WE TRUST motto reverse that would be used beginning in 1866. It is listed as Judd 434 in the pattern reference.
The coin in the auction was graded Proof 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service and it bears a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.
It realized $45,825 on an estimate of $50,000 to $60,000.
Legend praised the eye appeal as “awesome,” noting bold mirrors with powerful reflectivity and observing, “Both sides are blanketed by a moderate, original swirling mix of totally original deep champagne/pale purple/silver colors.”
It was last offered at auction at Heritage’s May 12, 2015, sale of the Gene Gardner Collection, then graded by Numismatic Guaranty Co., where it realized $32,313.68.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 23, 2022, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for May 23, 2022: When errors aren't
-
US Coins May 22, 2022, 3 PM
Gold Rush era gold leads at Heritage’s CSNS coin auctions
-
US Coins May 22, 2022, 12 PM
Proof coins headline Stack’s Bowers June sale
-
Paper Money May 22, 2022, 12 PM
Panama Arias notes among highlights at Stack’s Bowers sale