Market Analysis: Transitional 1865 pattern dollar

This Judd 434 pattern 1865 Seated Liberty dollar has the regular issue obverse and a motto reverse that would be used in 1866. Graded Proof 65 with a green CAC sticker, it brought $45,825 in Legend’s auction at the CSNS show.

An anchor consignment at Legend’s April 28 auction in Schaumburg, Illinois, was “The Glorious Pattern Collection,” which included a “transitional” 1865 Seated Liberty dollar pattern.

The obverse shares a design with regular Proof strikes of the year, but the reverse features the IN GOD WE TRUST motto reverse that would be used beginning in 1866. It is listed as Judd 434 in the pattern reference.

The coin in the auction was graded Proof 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service and it bears a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

It realized $45,825 on an estimate of $50,000 to $60,000.

Legend praised the eye appeal as “awesome,” noting bold mirrors with powerful reflectivity and observing, “Both sides are blanketed by a moderate, original swirling mix of totally original deep champagne/pale purple/silver colors.”

It was last offered at auction at Heritage’s May 12, 2015, sale of the Gene Gardner Collection, then graded by Numismatic Guaranty Co., where it realized $32,313.68.

