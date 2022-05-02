Market Analysis: 1907 Indian Head $10 patterns lead bids
- Published: May 2, 2022, 11 AM
Stack’s Bowers offered the collection of Dr. Paul and Rosalie Zito at an April 5 session.
The successful surgeon rekindled an early love of coins while in retirement. “Growing up, he never thought that he would be in a position to purchase these types of luxury items,” the auctioneer said. “However, in his retirement, he decided that he would like to purchase a handful of rare coins as a hobby and an investment.”
The 88 lots in the offering achieved a total of $4,298,400.
A duo of 1907 Indian Head $10 eagles led bidding. A Rounded Rim, Periods variety (listed as Judd 1903 in the pattern reference) graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $1.14 million, while a Wire Rim, Periods example (Judd 1901) graded MS-68 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. brought $840,000.
Both are early iterations of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’s design that would be used on the $10 eagle until 1933.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins May 2, 2022, 1 PM
Poland issues silver coin honoring forces at border crisis
-
Paper Money May 2, 2022, 12 PM
Bank of Scotland to release a new polymer note
-
Paper Money May 2, 2022, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for May 2, 2022: Digital dollars inevitable, but ...
-
Paper Money May 1, 2022, 12 PM
Who is in your wallet: Ranking portraits on notes