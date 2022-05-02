US Coins

Market Analysis: 1907 Indian Head $10 patterns lead bids

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: May 2, 2022, 11 AM
A 1907 Indian Head, Wire Rim, Periods $10 eagle from the Zito Collection has been off the market since June 1998. Graded MS-68 by NGC it realized $840,000.

Images courtesy of Stack's Bowers Galleries.

Stack’s Bowers offered the collection of Dr. Paul and Rosalie Zito at an April 5 session.

The successful surgeon rekindled an early love of coins while in retirement. “Growing up, he never thought that he would be in a position to purchase these types of luxury items,” the auctioneer said. “However, in his retirement, he decided that he would like to purchase a handful of rare coins as a hobby and an investment.”

The 88 lots in the offering achieved a total of $4,298,400.

A duo of 1907 Indian Head $10 eagles led bidding. A Rounded Rim, Periods variety (listed as Judd 1903 in the pattern reference) graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $1.14 million, while a Wire Rim, Periods example (Judd 1901) graded MS-68 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. brought $840,000.

Both are early iterations of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’s design that would be used on the $10 eagle until 1933.

