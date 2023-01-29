Legislation seeks congressional gold medal for LBJ

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Jan 29, 2023, 12 PM
LBJ is illustrated on a 1963 bronze presidential medal from the U.S. Mint by Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts.

Images courtesy of chuck9999 on eBay

Legislation introduced in the House seeks a congressional gold medal to recognize the contributions of the 36th president, Lyndon Baines Johnson.

H.R. 230 was introduced Jan. 10 by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.

The bill seeks a gold medal to honor President Johnson, whose visionary leadership secured passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965, Social Security Amendments Act (Medicare) of 1965, Civil Rights Act of 1964, Higher Education Act of 1965, and Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965.

The legislation states, “As a Member of Congress from the Tenth Congressional District of Texas, as majority leader of the U.S. Senate, Vice President and President of the United States, Lyndon Baines Johnson’s accomplishments in the fields of civil rights, education, and economic opportunity rank among the greatest achievements of the past half century.”

After introduction, the proposed legislation was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for consideration.

The legislation must be approved by both houses of Congress and sent to the president for approval before becoming law.

The legislation would also authorize the production of bronze duplicates by the United States Mint for public sale.

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