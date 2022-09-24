Design preference for Rosie the Riveter congressional gold medal

The Commission of Fine Arts recommends these designs for the Rosie the Riveter congressional gold medal.

The Commission of Fine Arts Sept. 15 recommended proposed obverse and reverse designs for the Rosie the Riveter congressional gold medal. The medal will collectively recognize the women in the United States who joined the work force during World War II to manufacture munitions and military equipment for the war effort.

The medal’s authorization was provided through Public Law 116-195.

The U.S. Mint presented the CFA with 12 proposed obverse medal designs and 12 reverse designs, executed by designers with the Artistic Infusion Program or medallic artists on the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff.

The recommended obverse design features side portraits of five Rosies to reflect the diversity of women in the war effort.

The recommended design includes the inscription HONORING ROSIE THE RIVETER, ALL WOMEN OF MANY RACES WHO CAME TOGETHER TO CARRY OUR NATION DURING WWII.

The recommended reverse design features a Rosie along the left side with a wrench casually resting on her right shoulder and a rivet in her other hand.

A Liberty ship and M4 tank travel behind her while a B-17 bomber flies above, representing the variety of equipment built by Rosies. A ring of rivets frames the design with a window featuring the dates 1942-1945. The CFA recommends replacing the window inscription ACT OF CONGRESS 2020 with ROSIE THE RIVETER.

