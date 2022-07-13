Congressional gold medal could honor allies in Vietnam
- Published: Jul 13, 2022, 3 PM
Legislation is under consideration to recognize the Hmong people for their distinguished service during the Vietnam War in the fight against communism.
H.R. 8110 was introduced by Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis. According to H.R. 8110, as the Vietnam war spread into Laos, the Central Intelligence Agency trained Hmong tribesmen to fight back against the communist North Vietnamese and Pathet Lao. More than 30,000 Hmong men fought the ground war, flew combat missions, gathered intelligence on North Vietnamese troop movements, interrupted the Ho-Chi-Min Supply Trail, and rescued American pilots downed behind enemy lines.
The Hmong were native tribesman, usually living in isolated villages in Southeast Asia. Many of those who assisted the United States emigrated to this country after the war ended.
