Kennedy half dollar rolls nearing sellout status

Nearly 98% of the maximum authorization of two-roll sets of circulation quality 2024-P and 2024-D Kennedy half dollars were recorded sold by the U.S. Mint within the first week of sales opening.

The United States Mint is edging closer to selling out its self-set limit of coins designated for two-roll sets from the 2024-P and 2024-D Kennedy half dollars struck in circulation quality.

The bureau capped the available numismatic product at 26,250 sets, priced at $34.50 per set. Each set comprises one $10 face value paper-wrapped roll of 20 Kennedy half dollars struck at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

As of April 29, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 25,677 of the sets.

The U.S. Mint also limited its sales of canvas bags of 200 mixed Kennedy half dollars, holding 100 circulation quality half dollars from each of the two Mints.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The limit is 11,550 bags.

The bags retail for $147 per bag with no ordering restriction.

The U.S. Mint opened sales of the bags and two-roll sets from its web site at noon Eastern Time April 23. U.S. Mint customers were able to place advance orders for the Kennedy half dollar numismatic products through the online subscription options on the bureau’s website link at https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions.

U.S. Mint circulating coinage production for Kennedy half dollars through May 1 totals 4.8 million coins at the Denver Mint and 2.8 million coins at the Philadelphia Mint.

Sales reports reflect orders placed online since April 23 along with advance orders placed by subscription.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.