Subscription option opens at Mint for 2023 half dollars
- Published: Dec 16, 2022, 8 AM
Although two-roll sets and 200-coin mixed bags containing circulation quality 2023-P and 2023-D Kennedy half dollars struck at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints won’t be released until sometime this spring, collectors can place guaranteed orders for the coins through the U.S. Mint’s subscription option online.
The two-roll set, priced at $34.50, contains one 20-coin machine-wrapped paper roll of half dollars from each of the two Mints. The 200-coin mixed canvas bag contains 100 coins from each outlet. The 200-coin bag is offered at $147.
U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed whether any of the production will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.
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