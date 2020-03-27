Week's Most Read: A new path to 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars

Legislation has been introduced for .900 fine silver bullion coins to mark the centennial anniversary of the transition of production by the U.S. Mint from the Morgan to the Peace dollar.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Precious metal prices fluctuate in face of virus pandemic: Metals prices are fluctuating and have been for weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic rattles markets. After a steep drop, prices swung up, signaling an unprecedented period of volatility.

4. Treasure wreck with cargo estimated at more than $7 billion: An article from January about a salvage company's claims of a vast treasure of gold bullion at a shipwreck site vaulted back into the top stories of the past week.

3. Week's Most Read -- Spectacular Proof error coins in sale: Last week's column, whose top article was about unusual Proof error coins in an upcoming auction, drew the most readers for the prior week.

2. U.S. Mint announces possible delays in sales, shipping: Shipping delays can be expected for numismatic products ordered from the Mint because of the safety precautions being taken against the spread of the coronavirus.

1. Legislation seeks Morgan and Peace bullion coins for 2021: The centennial anniversary in 2021 of the transition of silver dollar production from the Morgan to Peace designs could be marked with bullion coins instead of commemorative issues.

