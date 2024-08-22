Great American Coin & Collectibles display lineup is ‘powerful’

This original Wells Fargo & Company 1893 Columbian Exposition half dollar souvenir holder is an example of the hundreds of classic commemorative coin-associated memorabilia from the unprecedented J&L Collection.

The all-time finest Barber half dollar set, including this 1901 example graded CACG Proof 68 Cameo, will be part of the display from the famous Dell Loy Hansen Collection presented by DLRC.

Besides those already announced, additional classic United States coins and collections are now planned for display at the inaugural Great American Coin & Collectibles Show in the Tampa, Florida, Convention Center, Sept. 11 through 14, 2024.

Exhibits will include outstanding items from the Dell Loy Hansen Collection, the most valuable collection of United States coins, and the largest public display of artifacts and memorabilia related to classic U.S. commemorative coins from the J&L Collection.

As announced earlier, the show will also feature the first Tampa display of the famous Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head nickel and a 1943 bronze Lincoln cent, both courtesy of show sponsor GreatCollections.

Among new additions to the exhibits, courtesy of Hansen and DLRC, will be nearly 150 coins from Hansen’s extensive collection. This display will include the Hansen Barber Half Dollars Collection from 1892 to 1915, the all-time finest set of its kind. There will also be a selection of Hansen’s Liberty Head (Coronet) double eagles and silver three-cent coins on display.

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All the coins are now certified by CAC Grading, a Grand Co-Sponsor and the Official Grading Service of the show. Highlights of the Hansen exhibit include:

1855 silver 3-cent coin, CACG Proof 67 Cameo.

1869/9 silver 3-cent coin, CACG Proof 67+ Cameo.

1899-O Barber half dollar, CACG Mint State 66+.

1901 Barber half-dollar, CACG Proof 68 Cameo.

1851 Liberty Head (Coronet) gold $20 double eagle, CACG MS-64.

1854 Liberty Head (Coronet) Large Date gold $20 double eagle, CACG MS-64.

Quality commemoratives

Another candidate added to the potential “Best of Show” exhibit list is the J & L Collection. “The J&L Collection of classic United States commemorative coins from 1892 to 1954 is far and away the best commemorative collection in existence. Many of the coins are the finest known or tied for finest known and have spectacular, natural toning,” stated veteran professional numismatist and show planner Larry Shepherd.

“There will be a display of seven especially attractive coins from the silver commemorative half-dollars set and a large assortment of rarely seen original envelopes and holders, coin sales receipts, brochures, and literature about the events for which the coins were issued. The display will cover seven booths and 35 cases; an amazing educational experience,” explained Shepherd.

Coins from the J&L Commemorative Coins Collection to be displayed, each with a grade by Professional Coin Grading Service, are:

1937 Roanoke commemorative half-dollar PCGS MS-68.

1936 York commemorative half-dollar, PCGS MS-69, the finest known.

1923-S Monroe commemorative half-dollar, PCGS MS-67+, tied for finest known.

1892 Columbian Exposition commemorative half-dollar, PCGS MS-68, the finest known.

1936 Texas commemorative half-dollar, PCGS MS-68+, tied for finest known.

1926 Oregon Trail commemorative half-dollar, PCGS MS-69, finest known.

1934 Maryland, PCGS MS-68, finest known.

“Original U.S. Commemorative coins are among the most colorful and historical of all U.S. coin series. Each coin celebrates a place, event, or person. Many celebrate something monumental and some insignificant,” stated the collection’s owner.

Superb displays, attractions

The finest set of gold $4 Stella coins in the PCGS Set Registry and an 1845 Proof set will be displayed from Tangible Investments of Laguna Beach, California. The superb-quality Stella set was a major attraction during the its debut at the recent American Numismatic Association 2024 Chicago World’s Fair of Money.

Shepherd provided an update on the “Numismatic Educational Journey” that will offer visitors a chance to win a Proof 2024 Morgan and Proof 2024 Peace dollar.

“About two dozen dealers have agreed to exhibit something special, rare, or of unusual numismatic interest at their tables. These are items the dealers have acquired over the years, are especially proud of, and decided to keep for themselves. They will share the items at the Tampa show for everyone to see in person,” he explained.

Attendees at the show will be given a list of participating tables to visit and copy a code. Those who finish the interactive, educational and enjoyable journey and collect all the codes will be eligible for a drawing to win a two-coin set of the United States Mint’s new releases at the show, the Proof 2024 Morgan and Peace dollars.

“I don’t know of any other show that has ever had a lineup of displays this powerful,” Shepherd stated.

Public hours for the show are on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from noon to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 12, and Friday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $15 from Tuesday to Friday, and admission is free for everyone on Saturday.

More information can be found at www.gacc.show. The show is being created and managed for Coin World by Shepherd Expos Management.

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