Education takes center stage at Great American show

Learn about the iconic $4 Stellas while viewing a complete set of the finest known examples, planned for display at the Tangible Investments location at the GACC show.

Visitors to the inaugural Great American Coin & Collectibles Show in Tampa Sept. 11 through 14 are being invited to take part in a “Numismatic Education Journey.”

Show organizer Larry Shepherd of Shepherd Expos Management is a big believer in developing innovative ways to deliver educational messaging to those in attendance. “We are introducing a totally new concept for public education at the Tampa Show,” he revealed. “Dealers can volunteer to participate by using part of or a whole showcase at their tables to show off something rare, special, or of unusual numismatic interest to the collecting public.”

Those in attendance will be guided to these special displays after entering the show. “Visitors will be urged to visit all participating tables in what we call The Numismatic Education Journey. They will write down the code on display at participating tables to prove they were there, and all visitors who complete the Journey 100% will be eligible for a significant prize.”

The educational displays will be on the bourse floor as well as in special annex locations. Coin dealer Greg Allen revealed a display planned in the annex section that will feature a trio of 1793 large cents, including the Chain Reverse, Wreath Reverse and Liberty Cap selections. The coins, all graded Poor 1, offer a comprehensive view of the cents of the period, while also exciting low-ball collectors who seldom see examples at that grade. Allen also remarked that a planned collection will detail the evolution of the Standing Liberty quarter, for display at a spot yet to be determined.

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The Numismatic Education Journey will serve as a supplement to previously announced rare coin displays including the Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head five-cent coin and a unique 1943 Lincoln cent variety that will be on display at the GreatCollections booth. Those who could not attend the recent ANA World’s Fair of Money will get a second chance to see the finest set of Stella $4 coins at the Tangible Investments booth.

The 2024 Great American Coin & Collectibles show will be held at the Tampa Convention Center from Sept. 11 through 14.

Information can be found at gacc.show. The show is being created and managed for Coin World by Shepherd Expos Management.

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