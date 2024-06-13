Proof Morgan and Peace dollars debut at Great American show

The United States Mint will offer the Proof 2024 Morgan dollar and Proof 2024 Peace dollar beginning Sept. 12 at the Great American Coin & Collectibles show.

The United States Mint will be displaying and selling many items from the Mint’s current product line, including the first publicly available Proof 2024 Morgan and Peace silver dollars, at the inaugural Great American Coin and Collectibles Show, at the Tampa, Florida, Convention Center, Sept. 11 through 14, 2024.

“We are thrilled that the United States Mint will not only participate in our inaugural event but will also make available two of the most eagerly anticipated coins of the year, the latest issue of Proof silver dollars with the iconic and beloved designs by George T. Morgan and Anthony de Francisci,” stated Rick Amos, chairman of Amos Media, publisher of Coin World.

While supplies last, individual Proof 2024 Morgan and Peace dollars will be released for sale at the show on Sept. 12.

The Mint will also have “a special guest” at its booth each day. Bill the Buffalo, a costumed mascot, will hand out youth collector kits and other educational materials for children.

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It was previously announced that GreatCollections will display the Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head “nickel,” which is graded Proof-66 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bears a CAC sticker. This makes the coin the finest of the five known examples of what is considered America’s most famous rare coins. GreatCollections will also offer a display of a unique 1943 Lincoln cent at the show. More attractions are expected to be announced in the near future.

“In addition to important participation by the United States Mint giving attendees the opportunity to see and buy the Mint’s superb quality numismatic products in person, visitors will find dealers from across the country,” said Larry Shepherd, show manager.

Additionally, significant discounts at seven Hilton and Marriott hotel properties near the convention center are available with rates starting as low as $159 per night.

“We encourage dealers and collectors to book their accommodations as early as possible to take advantage of the special rates while they are available,” said Shepherd.

Information about the hotels and the special rates can be found at www.GACC.show/hotels. For additional information about the Great American Coin and Collectibles Show, visit www.GACC.show. The show is jointly produced by Coin World magazine and Shepherd Expos Management.

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