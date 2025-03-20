Gibson retires from Mint Director's position

U.S. Mint Director Ventris Gibson was presented by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo with the Treasury Medal “in recognition of singular accomplishments and leadership within the Department of Treasury.”

Ventris C. Gibson, the 40th director of the United States Mint, announced to bureau staff across the country that she will retire from the position effective March 31 despite more than two years left on her presidentially appointed five-year term.

Gibson was asked to step down to accommodate President Trump’s yet unannounced appointee to the 41st directorship of the United States Mint. Whoever Trump nominates will need the approval from a vote of the full Senate.

The Treasury Department hierarchy informed Gibson by telephone of the wishes of the president. The Mint director’s five-year term is a special term appointment that allows the director to remain in office until such time as the incoming chief executive decides otherwise.

Gibson joined the U.S. Mint as deputy director and acting director on Oct. 25, 2021, and was approved by the full Senate June 22, 2022, to a five year term.

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Gibson has served in government assignments some 50 years.

Gibson joined the Mint from District of Columbia government, where she served as the director of human resources. In this role, Gibson provided executive oversight of human capital programs and services for nearly 37,000 employees.

Prior to that, Gibson served as an associate deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Gibson’s career with the federal government includes significant leadership roles in the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Gibson also served in the United States Navy.

A parting message

Gibson addressed the U.S. Mint staff with the following message:

“I know the past couple of months have been challenging for us in responding to a number of requests from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Treasury, and others,” Gibson said in her remarks. In some instances, the requests have contributed to an increase in stress levels, concern, and a measure of fear about the future of the federal workforce, which includes the United States Mint.

“Please know that the Mint and Treasury leadership teams are doing their absolute best to comply with all of the directives while also making sure that our path forward is one of care and compassion with a constant eye on our mission.

“As of this writing, we are working continuously to address how we will leverage resources, justify the filling of vacant positions, and finding ways to ensure that we can accomplish our mission amid staffing adjustments and reductions.

“Regardless of what will happen with the ‘penny,’ visits from non-Treasury officials to our facilities, or media filming the bullion depository, we will, to the best of our ability, ensure that we keep you informed.

“To ensure that you make well informed decisions and to maintain situational awareness, please make sure that you check your email regularly.

“Our intent is to communicate with you as often as we can and provide information to you ‘when’ we can.

“On Monday, March 3rd, the Deputy Director and I briefed Treasury officials on our statutory responsibilities. We also provided them with a request for the Mint to be exempt from the hiring restrictions. I applaud each directorate and office for their efforts in completing the statutory alignment and the numerous well-written justifications for filling positions. We await a decision from the appropriate Treasury officials.

“Now, over the next couple of weeks, there are some employees who have been approved to participate in the Deferred Resignation Program. Some are resigning, some are retiring. These employees are part of our Mint family. We will miss them, and it will feel quite different being without them for quite some time. Try to find ways to celebrate them, thank them for their service, and develop ways to keep in touch with them.

“On that note, my journey with the Mint will come to an end on March 31st. I have so thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Mint and will miss it deeply. As I travel and come to a city where the Mint is located, I will say hello from outside or while on a tour.

“Be blessed and be a blessing! Know that you are loved and will live indelibly in my heart!”

With Gibson’s departure, the bureau will be directed in the interim by Deputy Director Kristie McNally.

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