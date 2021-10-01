David J. Ryder leaves Mint position on Oct. 1

The U.S. Mint chief administrative office, Alison Doone, is named acting Mint director effective Oct. 1, the start of the 2022 federal fiscal year.

Ryder had previously been honored for his service as 34th Mint director. The reverse of Ryder’s second medal reflects his terms as the 34th and 39th Mint director.

David J. Ryder steps down as the director of the United States Mint effective Oct. 1, the first day of the federal Fiscal Year 2022.

U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder opted to depart the bureau effective Oct. 1, the first day of the federal Fiscal Year 2022, with more than a year remaining on his five-year presidential appointment.

Like his predecessor Edmund C. Moy, Ryder remained at the helm of the Mint for a time instead of following the custom of submitting his resignation to an incoming president. Ryder has since tendered his resignation.

With Ryder’s departure, it is up to President Biden to nominate a replacement for the full Senate to consider.

On Sept. 24, the Treasury Department announced that the Mint’s chief administrative officer, Alison Doone, is named acting U.S. Mint director.

No deputy director is currently on staff at the Mint.

“It was an honor to serve as the 34th and the 39th Director of the U.S. Mint,” Ryder said through a Treasury Department press release.

“During this global pandemic, the U.S. Mint has showcased American excellence. Not only did the Mint meet its primary mission of producing circulating coinage, but it generated near-record revenue by introducing wildly popular numismatic products at a time in which many of its peers around the world ceased operations.

“Thank you to all of the employees who work tirelessly and play a role in ensuring that the Mint can meet the demands of the public, deliver quality products, and operate effectively. I know that with Alison serving as acting director, the Mint will continue to do just that.”

Acting Mint director

How long Doone will remain as acting Mint director is not determined.

Doone, a member of the Senior Executive Service since 2004, served as the United States Mint’s chief administrative officer since March 2021.

“I’m excited to serve the U.S. Mint as acting director to help it continue its important work,” Doone said through the Treasury press release. “I look forward to working alongside the devoted Mint employees across the country and supporting our ongoing efforts to ensure that we are operating efficiently and producing quality products for the American people.”

Added the Treasury Department’s deputy secretary, Wally Adeymo: “We thank director Ryder for his dedicated service to the U.S. Mint and welcome Alison to serve in this role. It is essential for the U.S. Mint to continue its critical operations to produce our coinage amid increased demand and safeguard American assets. I have confidence that Alison’s leadership will help us carry out this mission.”

Before beginning her work with the Mint, Doone served as the chief financial officer for the Department of Education from August 2018 to March 2021; deputy chief financial Officer at the Department of Energy from January 2013 to August 2018; chief financial officer at the General Services Administration from September 2010 to January 2013; chief and deputy chief financial officer at the Internal Revenue Service from August 2005 to September 2010; and deputy assistant administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration from June 2004 to August 2005.

Prior to her appointments in the Senior Executive Service, Doone served as a senior level deputy staff director for management at the Federal Election Commission from November 1999 to June 2004.

Doone holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Pennsylvania State University and a Master’s degree in finance from the University of Michigan.

Terms of service

Ryder first served from September 1992 to November 1993 as the 34th Mint director under the administrations of President George H.W. Bush into that of President Bill Clinton. Ryder’s period of service was achieved through a recess appointment by President Bush.

When Ryder joined the Mint for the second time, he became the first appointed Mint director since Moy’s January 2011 resignation to return to the private sector.

Neither of President Barack Obama’s nominees for Mint director — Bibiana Boerio or Matthew Rhett Jeppson — ever received a vote by the full Senate on their nominations.

Ryder’s nomination as the 39th Mint director was among the 75 nominations returned to President Trump on Jan. 3, 2018, after not coming up for a full Senate vote in 2017.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Ryder’s renomination was announced and referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. The renomination was reported favorably out of the committee on Jan. 17.

The interceding 25 years between Ryder’s stints as the Mint’s 34th director and as its 39th director were spent in the private sector, in global anti-counterfeiting research and solutions for coins and paper money.

Ryder’s nomination to become the 39th director of the United States Mint received final approval by unanimous consent from the full Senate March 21, 2018. His appointment was slated to run through March 2023.

