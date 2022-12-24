Expansion plans announced for 2023 CSNS convention

The 2023 Central States Numismatic Society convention offers new bourse floor areas for an enhanced visitor experience at the convention center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois. Additions include more bourse tables, a wholesale dealer-to-dealer section, and a budget section for dealers and collectors of lower-priced items.

The Central States Numismatic Society is seeking in 2023 to capitalize on the positive results of the return of its annual convention in 2022 after the pandemic hiatus. Three new bourse floor areas will be added at the next CSNS convention in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois, April 27 to 29.

“The 2023 Central States show will offer more dealer-friendly and collector-friendly options and flexibility than have ever been provided by us or any other coin show in the past. Innovative new ideas are being introduced that create a wider array of options to help us do a better job of understanding and meeting the varied needs of our dealers and visitors,” stated CSNS convention manager Larry Shepherd.

In addition to adding 100 tables to the regular bourse floor space, an entirely new area will be devoted specifically to lower-priced items, and another space will be devoted to merchants doing only wholesale dealer-to-dealer business.

The convention now will have room for 600 tables on the main floor to accommodate all dealers who want space there. The new, lower-priced Collector’s Corner Shop Annex will be on the second floor.

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“This new area will offer a budget/economy, no-frills bourse floor directly above the main show floor at the top of the lobby escalator. It is designed to attract beginning collectors and young dealers who enjoy the hobby but don’t have the resources to rent an expensive table on the main floor or to buy or sell mega-priced coins. There will be abundant signage to direct traffic and encourage collectors and dealers to visit both floors,” explained Shepherd. “This is another unique and innovative first for Central States, and for our industry, aimed at providing a complete range of service to the entire numismatic community, from top to bottom. Collectors, whether spending $1 or $10 million, can now feel at home at Central States, knowing there will be plenty of material in their area of interest and price range.”

Central States will become the first national coin show with an exclusive wholesale area, where dealers who only want to conduct business with other dealers can do so.

Additional security and safety measures will be implemented. The Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center has recently upgraded surveillance systems with more high-tech security equipment and cameras, both inside and outside. Indoor cameras are capable of providing high-resolution facial photos while outdoor cameras can capture license plate information on cars entering and exiting.

The Central States Numismatic Society is collaborating with Washington University’s Newman Numismatic Portal to offer a three-day education symposium during the convention. The 2023 Professional Numismatists Guild Day will be held at the site on April 26. Several additional special events in conjunction with the convention will be announced later.

Information about the convention, including bourse table applications, and hotel accommodations, is available on the CSNS convention website, www.CSNS.org or by contacting Convention Manager Larry Shepherd by email at convention@csns.org or by phone at 719-464-8801.

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