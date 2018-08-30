Orders can be placed for the Cumberland Island National Seashore 2018 Quarter, 3-Coin set when it goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Sept. 13.

The Cumberland Island National Seashore 2018 Quarter, 3-Coin set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Sept. 13.

The set is offered for $9.95 each with no limit on product availability or household orders.

The set contains Uncirculated Mint set quality 2018-P and 2018-D Cumberland Island National Seashore quarter dollars respectively from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

The set also includes a Proof 2018-S Cumberland Island quarter dollar. The coin features frosted devices against mirrored Proof fields.

The reverse of all three coins depicts a snowy egret on a branch at the edge of a salt marsh, poised for flight.

The sets are offered as an enrollment option. Under the promotion, customers can place advance orders for subsequent sets to be issued at the time the next set becomes available. The customer’s credit card isn’t charged until the product is ready to be shipped.

