The 45th of 56 America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be released will be the 2018 Block Island National Wildlife Refuge coin.

Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota is represented on the third America the Beautiful quarter dollar for 2018.

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter dollar representing Michigan will be the first America the Beautiful quarter dollar issued in 2018. Illustrated is an Uncirculated Mint set coin.

The America the Beautiful quarter dollars struck for issuance in 2018 will exhibit a variety of finishes to be included in a number of numismatic product options from the U.S. Mint.

Illustrated here are the five 2018 quarter dollars with Uncirculated finish that will be included in several sets, including the 2018 Uncirculated Mint set, which will contain quarter dollars struck at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The individual reverse designs for the 2018 quarter dollars represent Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin, Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota, Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia, and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rhode Island.

Each reverse bears the initials of the U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist who created the coin design and of the member of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff at the Philadelphia Mint who sculptured the design.

The design representing Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore depicts Chapel Rock and the white pine tree that grows atop it, with the inscriptions PICTURED ROCKS, MICHIGAN, 2018 and E PLURIBUS UNUM. This reverse was designed by Artistic Infusion Program designer Paul C. Balan and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso.

The design representing Apostle Islands National Lakeshore depicts the sea caves at Devils Island with the lighthouse in the background and a kayaker paddling in the foreground. Inscriptions are APOSTLE ISLANDS, WISCONSIN, 2018 and E PLURIBUS UNUM. This reverse was designed by AIP designer Richard Masters and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The design representing Voyageurs National Park depicts a common loon with a rock cliff in the background and the inscriptions VOYAGEURS, MINNESOTA, 2018 and E PLURIBUS UNUM. This reverse was designed by AIP Designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph Menna.

The design representing Cumberland Island National Seashore depicts a snowy egret perched on a branch on the edge of a salt marsh, ready for flight. Inscriptions are CUMBERLAND ISLAND, GEORGIA, 2018 and E PLURIBUS UNUM. This reverse was designed by AIP Designer Donna Weaver and sculptured by then Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II, before his retirement July 31.

The design selected for the quarter dollar honoring Block Island National Wildlife Refuge depicts a black-crowned night-heron flying over a view from the beach at Cow Cove looking towards Sandy Point. The North Lighthouse is seen in the background. Inscriptions are BLOCK ISLAND, RHODE ISLAND, 2018 and E PLURIBUS UNUM. This reverse was designed by AIP Designer Chris Costello and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.