The 2018 Cumberland Island National Seashore quarter dollar is the 44th of 56 quarter dollars in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Aug. 30 is the date for the official launch ceremony in Georgia for the 2018 Cumberland Island National Seashore quarter dollar.

The official launch ceremony for the 2018 Cumberland Island National Seashore quarter dollar has been scheduled by the U.S. Mint for Aug. 30 at the Camden County High School Auditorium, 6300 Laurel Island Parkway, in Kingsland, Georgia.

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Eastern Time, after which attendees will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2018-P Cumberland Island National Seashore quarter dollars.

School-age children will each receive a single quarter dollar free, compliments of the U.S. Mint.

The night before the coin launch, a coin forum will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Howard Gilman Waterfront Park Amphitheater Stage, 120 St. Marys St., in St. Marys, Georgia. At the forum, U.S. Mint officials will outline product issues and program initiatives and receive input from collectors.

The quarter dollar is the 44th of 56 to be issued in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The design representing Cumberland Island National Seashore depicts a snowy egret perched on a branch on the edge of a salt marsh, ready for flight. Inscriptions are CUMBERLAND ISLAND, GEORGIA, 2018 and E PLURIBUS UNUM. This reverse was designed by AIP Designer Donna Weaver and sculptured by then Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II, before his retirement July 31, 2017. Weaver is also a former U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver.

The quarter dollar will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Aug. 27, the same day the U.S. Mint is set to offer the coins in designated bags and rolls as numismatic products.

