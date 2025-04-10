Congressional gold medal for heroics at Pearl Harbor

Dorie Miller received the Navy Cross for valor during May 27, 1942, ceremonies aboard the USS “Enterprise” from Admiral Chester W. Nimitz.

Legislation has been introduced to recognize posthumously with a congressional gold medal sailor Doris “Dorie” Miller for his heroic actions aboard the USS West Virginia, sunk during the Dec. 7, 1941, surprise aerial attack by Japanese zero aircraft that launched the United States into World War II.

Of the battleship’s crew, 132 members were killed during the attack, and 52 were wounded. Miller was one of the survivors.

For his valor, Miller was awarded the Navy Cross and was the first African American to be so recognized, but he was denied the Medal of Honor for which he was nominated.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Maryland, introduced H.R. 2335 on March 25 to authorize the president to recognize Miller with the Medal of Honor for which he was nominated.

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During the same House session, Mfume also introduced H.R. 2336, which seeks to posthumously award to Miller a congressional gold medal.

Spring to action

Although serving aboard the West Virginia as a mess attendant second class, Miller sprang into action, carrying wounded shipmates from the deck to safety as the battleship moored in Pearl Harbor was under aerial bombardment.

Despite no previous gunnery training, Miller subsequently manned an anti-aircraft gun and managed to shoot down one of the attacking aircraft.

Miller was presented the Navy Cross by Chester W. Nimitz, fleet admiral in the United States Navy, on May 27, 1942, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise docked at Pearl Harbor.

Nimitz played a major role in the naval history of World War II as commander in chief, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and commander in chief, Pacific Ocean Areas, commanding Allied air, land, and sea forces.

The Navy Cross is the second-highest U.S. military decoration for valor, awarded for extraordinary heroism in connection with military operations against an opposing armed force, and is second only to the Medal of Honor.

Separate legislation was introduced in March 1942 by Sen. James M. Mead, D-New York, and Rep. John Dingell Sr., D. Michigan, seeking Medal of Honor recognition for Miller.

The then-Secretary of the Navy, Frank Knox, opposed any black sailor serving in any combat role in the U.S. Navy and nixed Medal of Honor recognition for Miller.

On May 11, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt approved awarding the Navy Cross to Miller.

On Nov. 24, 1943, at age 24, Miller was killed in action when the escort carrier USS Liscome Bay on which he was assigned was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine during the Battle of Makin in the Gilbert Islands.

Miller was one of 702 sailors and officers killed in the deadliest sinking of a carrier in the history of the U.S. Navy.

The USS West Virginia aboard which Miller first served was restored and recommissioned to service in 1944.

On Jan. 19, 2020, the U.S. Navy announced construction of the newest “Ford-Class” aircraft carrier, the USS Doris Miller (CVN-81), scheduled to be commissioned in January 2030.

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