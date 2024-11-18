Congressional gold medal sought for WWII unit

Barrage balloons protected dozens of ships on the Normandy beaches as they offload the men, material, and munitions needed to expand the beachhead during the D-Day invasions on June 6, 1944.

Legislation, H.R. 10110, was introduced Nov. 8 by Rep. Marc A. Veasay seeking a congressional gold medal to collectively recognize the efforts of the segregated U.S. Army 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, during the D-Day invasion in June 1944 and their significant contributions to the success of the Allied forces during World War II.

The 320th was a Very Low Altitude 621-man assault force trained to raise hydrogen-filled barrage balloons to protect assaulting infantry and armor from being strafed by enemy aircraft over the Utah and Omaha beaches.

The 320th was the first black unit in the American Army to come ashore on D-Day at Omaha Beach.

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