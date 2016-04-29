Collectors report Lincoln cent doubled die finds

An extra index finger seen below the bottom of the book on the reverse of a 2009 Lincoln, Formative Years cent submitted by Joseph Mitchell.

The first 2016 doubled die was submitted by Jay Painter and shows strong extra thickness to the letters of LIBERTY on a Lincoln cent.

Varieties Notebook column from May 16, 2016, Weekly issue of Coin World:

As 2015 drew to a close, I wondered who would be the first to submit a year 2016-dated doubled die.

The winner is Jay Painter. His find is a 2016 Lincoln cent with a doubled die obverse. Strong extra thickness shows on the letters of LIBERTY. It is now listed in my files as 2016 1¢ WDDO-001.

2015 was a banner year for doubled die varieties. Here’s hoping that 2016 turns out just as fruitful.

Once again the Lincoln cent proves to be the favorite place for Coin World readers to search for doubled die varieties, as the remaining featured varieties this month are also some very nice Lincoln cent doubled dies.

The first among these is a 1980 Lincoln cent with a very strong doubled die obverse submitted by Sean O’Connell. A very nice counterclockwise spread shows on the date, LIBERTY, the front folds of the vest, the bowtie, and slightly on the UST of TRUST. It is listed in my files as 1980 1¢ WDDO-001 while the Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America list the variety as 1-O-V and Coppercoins logs it as 1980P-1DO-001. You will also find this one illustrated in The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties as FS-101.

Marvin L. Young checked in with a 1987-D Lincoln cent that also has a nice doubled die obverse. I list it as 1987-D 1¢ WDDO-002. A strong clockwise spread to the doubling shows on the letters of LIBERTY. This one turned out to be a new listing for my files.

A nice reverse doubled die on a 2009 Lincoln, Formative Years cent was submitted by Joseph Mitchell. A strong extra index finger shows below the bottom of the book and a small portion of an extra thumb can be seen just above the center of the index finger at the spine of the book. I list this one as 2009 1¢ FY WDDR-025.