Thirteen-year-old Kenny Sammut submitted a 2015-P Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar that shows doubling to one of the right side windows above the water pump handle.

Doubling to three of the four windows directly above the water pump handle is seen on a 2015-P Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar submitted by Bob McCann.

Michael G. Rafail submitted a 2015-P Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar with doubling to two of the windows directly above the water pump handle.

This 2015 Lincoln cent from Chris Freda shows strong extra thickness and notching to the letters of LIBERTY.

Varieties Notebook column from Dec. 21, 1915, issue of Coin World:

In this final column for 2015, I thought it would be nice to share four more 2015-dated die variety submissions from four more Coin World readers.

First up is a 2015 Lincoln cent that was submitted by Chris Freda. It has a nice doubled die obverse that I now have listed as 2015 1¢ WDDO-005. Strong extra thickness shows on the letters of LIBERTY, with notches visible on the lower right of ERTY. Light extra thickness shows on the 20 in the date.

Huge this year were the many doubled die reverses on the 2015-P Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollars.

Michael G. Rafail submitted the variety that I now have listed as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-065. Strong doubling shows in the bottom of the two windows directly behind the top of the water pump handle. Slight doubling also shows inside the top of the water pump handle.

The variety that I now have listed as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-069 was submitted by Bob McCann. Strong doubling shows inside three of the four windows directly behind and above the top of the water pump handle.

Our final example of the 2015 Homestead coins was submitted by Kenny Sammut. I list it as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-074. Nice doubling shows on the bottom of the second window up from the top of the water pump handle on the right side of the window array. While this might not be one of the strongest examples of these doubled dies, I find it to be quite special as Mr. Sammut is all of 13 years old.

As of this writing I now have 112 different doubled die reverse varieties listed for the 2015 P- Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollars. I am still waiting for the first Denver Mint and San Francisco Mint examples.

And now that 2016 is almost upon us, who will be the first to submit a 2016-dated doubled die?