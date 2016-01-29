Lincoln cents rule among variety discoveries

This 1972 Lincoln cent with nice doubling to IN GOD WE TRUST was submitted by Jason Lynch.

This 2015 Lincoln cent from Steve Young shows bold doubling to LIBERTY and the date.

Varieties Notebook column from Feb. 15, 2016, issue of Coin World:

Once again it is the ever popular Lincoln cent that dominates the submissions from Coin World readers this month.

Jason Lynch gets us started with his find of a doubled die on the obverse of a 1972 Lincoln cent.

While it isn’t the “big boy” for the 1972 Lincoln cent doubled dies, it does show a very nice Class I CW spread that shows on LIBERTY, the date, and IN GOD WE TRUST. I list it as 1972 1¢ WDDO-003 while the Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America list it as 3-O-I. It is illustrated in The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties, listed as FS-103.

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A 1984 Lincoln cent that shows nice doubling to the date was submitted by Sean O’ Connell. While not a new listing, it is still a very nice find. It is listed in my files as 1984 1¢ WDDO-005.

Steve Young submitted a 2015 cent with a strong doubled die obverse that turned out to be yet another new listing for my files. Strong doubling shows on the date and on the letters of LIBERTY. A lesser spread shows on IN GOD WE TRUST with the spread decreasing from left to right. I list this one as 2015 1¢ WDDO-007.

I typically do very little with Morgan dollar varieties as the VAM folks have that series covered rather nicely.

However, on a recent visit to discuss a new book that we are working on, numismatic author Kevin Flynn shared an 1887-O Morgan dollar that was found in an antique shop by Lori Hoover.

The 1887-O Morgan dollar, described by Kevin as the earliest die state and highest grade that he has seen, is listed by the VAM crowd as a VAM-3. This variety shows a very nice 7/6 (7 punched over a 6) overdate variety. It is indeed a beautiful example of this die variety type. I list it as 1887-O $1 WOVD-001 and congratulate Lori Hoover on an excellent find.

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