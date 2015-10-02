Collectors make Monumental finds with quarters Wexler

This 2015-P quarter dollar from Jonathan Trombley shows strong doubling inside the second window from the top on the left side of the array.

Bange submitted a second 2015-P quarter this one with nice doubling inside the second and third windows from the top on the left side of the window array.

Bold doubling shows inside the second window from the top on the right side of the window array on the reverse of a 2015-P quarter dollar submitted by Robert Bange.

Josh Mangham shared a 2015-P Homestead Monument of America quarter dollar with doubling inside the second window from the top on the right side of the window array.

The Homestead Monument of American quarter dollar has yielded a number of die varieties whose diagnostics are tied to the window panes in the design.

The Varieties Notebook column from the Oct. 19, 2015, issue of Coin World:

In last month’s installment of this column I noted that Coin World readers appeared to be inspired by the discovery of doubled dies on the reverse of the 2015-P Nebraska Homestead Monument of America quarter dollars. I’d like to share four of the varieties submitted by three newcomers to my files.

The first of these was submitted by Josh Mangham and shows doubling that runs along the lower left side of the second window from the top on the left side of the eight-window array behind the water pump. I have this one listed as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-010.

Robert Bange submitted the variety that I now have listed as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-011. Doubling shows on the right side and the top of the second window from the top on the right side of the eight-window array behind the water pump.

Mr. Bange also submitted the variety listed as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-012. Doubling shows on the left side and top of the second window from the top on the left side of the eight-window array, and also on the top of the third window from the top on the right side of the eight-window array.

The variety that I now have listed as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-013 was submitted by Jonathan Trombley. Doubling shows on the right side and the top of the second window from the top on the left side of the eight-window array.

I am up to 91 listed doubled die varieties for the reverse of the 2015-P Nebraska Homestead Monument of America quarter dollars. I’m never going to be able to share them all in this column.

You can view all 91 varieties at my website www.doubleddie.com by clicking on “Doubled Die Listings” in the left column menu.

I’m still waiting for the first 2015-D or 2015-S Homestead Monument of America quarter dollar doubled dies to be reported by a Coin World reader.