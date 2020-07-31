Mint unveils designs of Bush coins, medal

Production is ongoing at the West Point Mint for the 2020-W Barbara Bush, First Spouse gold $10 coins.

The U.S. Mint will be striking Presidential dollars in 2020 honoring the legacy of President George H.W. Bush.

Approved designs for the 2020 George H.W. Bush Presidential manganese-bronze clad dollar and Barbara Bush First Spouse gold $10 coin were announced July 28 through the United States Mint.

The designs approved by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin or his designee are those favored by the Bush family and concurred upon by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The Commission of Fine Arts recommended a different reverse for the Barbara Bush coin.

The Presidential dollar and First Spouse $10 coin are the first to be executed since the 2016 issues recognizing President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan.

The Bush coins required congressional legislation authorizing extension of the coin program. Public Law 116-112 was signed by President Trump on Jan. 27, 2020.

Production of Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2020-W Barbara Bush gold $10 coin is already underway at the West Point Mint.

The Barbara Bush designs are also to appear on a bronze medal, sans coin inscriptions, struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Availability

The Proof and Uncirculated 2020-W Barbara Bush, First Spouse gold $10 coins will be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 20.

Pricing will be announced closer to the release date.

The Proof gold coin is limited to a maximum mintage of 3,000 coins and household-order limit of one coin.

The Uncirculated version of the gold coin is limited to a mintage of 2,000 coins, also with a household-order limit of one coin.

The Barbara Bush, First Spouse bronze medal will be included in both the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal set and the George H.W. Bush Coin and Chronicles set to be issued later this year. Additional details will be announced prior to the release dates.

The Mint will announce the on-sale date for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 coin later in the year.

The Bush Presidential manganese-bronze clad dollar is expected to be produced in multiple finishes, including Proof, circulation quality and Uncirculated finishes.

Approved designs

The obverse portrait of Mrs. Bush for the half-ounce .9999 fine gold $10 coins, rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Benjamin Sowards, was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The Bush gold $10 coin’s reverse was created by AIP artist Barbara Fox and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John McGraw. The design, according to the U.S. narrative, “pays homage to Mrs. Bush’s passionate advocacy for family literacy. The design depicts a person reading, with an open road before them. The open book symbolizes literacy, education, and knowledge. The road symbolizes the future and the journey of life, and the sun in the distance is the promise of a brighter future.”

The obverse of the George H.W. Bush Presidential dollar, designed by AIP artist Elana Hagler, was sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The Bush dollar obverse portrait will be paired with the common reverse for the series, a depiction of the Statue of Liberty, designed and sculpted by now retired U.S. Mint Lead Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

