Barbara Bush First Spouse sales approach 50 percent

During the first three days of sales of the 2020-W Barbara Bush, First Spouse gold coin, the U.S. Mint sold 1,406 of the 3,000 Proof coins available.

Nearly half of the maximum 3,000 Proof 2020-W Barbara Bush gold $10 coins in the First Spouse program were sold within the first three days of sales by the United States Mint.

The Mint’s Aug. 23 sales report indicates 1,406 of the Proof half-ounce .9999 fine gold coins were sold. Sales began Aug. 20 at $1,360 per coin.

Sales for the Uncirculated version, limited to an issue of 2,000 coins, priced at $1,340 each, reached 946 coins, according to the Aug. 23 sales report.

Neither the Proof nor Uncirculated 2020-W Barbara Bush gold $10 coin option has any household order limit.

The Barbara Bush gold coins are the first in the First Spouse series to be issued since the Nancy Reagan coins in 2016.

Public Law 116-112 extended the Presidential $1 Coin Program and First Spouse gold $10 coins to include the George H.W. Bush Presidential dollar and the Barbara Bush First Spouse gold coin. The Bush Presidential dollar 25-coin rolls, 100-coin bags and 250-coin boxes of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2020 Bush Presidential dollars are to be offered to U.S. Mint customers sometime this fall. No specific release date is yet announced for issuing the Bush Presidential dollar.

The initial language of the act called for the release of the dollar and $10 coins in calendar year 2019, but the legislation wasn’t passed and signed into law until Jan. 27, 2020, and the main text of the law mandates their release in 2020.

