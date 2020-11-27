2020 Bush dollar, First Spouse medal set on sale Dec. 21

The Barbara Bush First Spouse medal features the same designs that appear on the Proof and Uncirculated 2020-W Barbara Bush half-ounce gold $10 coins, but without the coin inscriptions.

The Presidential dollar pairs an obverse portrait of the 41st president with the Statue of Liberty reverse used on the series.

The George H.W. and Barbara Bush 2020 Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal set is limited to a release of 10,000 units.

Limited to a release of 10,000 sets with no household ordering limits, the George H.W. and Barbara Bush 2020 Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal set will go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Standard Time Dec. 21.

The price of the set was unavailable as of Nov. 24.

The set contains an Uncirculated Mint set finish 2020-P George H.W. Bush Presidential dollar along with a 1.3125-inch bronze Barbara Bush First Spouse medal.

The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Elana Hagler and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. The common reverse was designed and sculpted by now-retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The medal’s obverse illustrates a portrait of the former first lady rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Benjamin Sowards and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. The reverse depicts a person reading, with an open road symbolizing literacy, knowledge, and life’s journey. The sun represents the promise of a brighter future.

