All three coins in the Breast Cancer Awareness commemorative coin program — the silver dollar (shown), the copper-nickel clad half dollar, and the gold half eagle — go on sale March 15. News of the coins' approaching availability got our readers' attention all week.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. $47,000 1794 Liberty Cap cent is top copper in Goldberg Pre-Long Beach sale: The Liberty on this variety closely resembles Joseph Wright’s portrait of Liberty from 1793, which is distinguished by a slight double chin.

4. Anti-Communist coin with U.S. connection promotes freedom: A counterstamped classic silver coin of China was sold in 1989 to raise funds to assist students affected by the movement for freedom in China.

3. Silver Institute: U.S. investment in silver expected to return in 2018: U.S. demand for silver as an investment vehicle is expected to pick up in 2018 as investors move more funds into precious metals.

2. 1936 Long Island Tercentenary half dollar features ‘tab’ toning: The design was prepared by Howard Kenneth Weinman — son of Adolph A. Weinman who designed the Walking Liberty half dollar.

1. 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative coins on sale March 15: Options include Proof and Uncirculated versions of the first U.S. pink gold coin, a silver dollar, and a copper-nickel clad half dollar, at introductory prices.

