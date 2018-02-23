A 17th quarter dollar-dollar mule has been confirmed and consigned to Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March auction at the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef stars on silver $10 coin with selective gold plating: The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is the subject of a new ultra high relief Proof 5-ounce silver coin from Niue. The coin also has selective gold plating.

4. South Korea commemorates PyeongChang Winter games with bevy of noncirculating coins: Like all host nations since 1952, South Korea has issued a suite of commemorative coins to celebrate the events.

3. New generation of printers blamed for Australian counterfeiting: The $50 note is said to be the most profitable denomination for counterfeiters in Australia, offering the greatest return with the least risk of being detected.

2. Monday Morning Brief: A 17th mule appears and we see the SS Central America treasure: A mule first discovered in 2000 made news again last week, and we’re preparing photos and video for you of the SS Central America treasure at PCGS.

1. Stack’s Bowers reports another quarter dollar-dollar mule: A 17th State quarter dollar-Sacagawea dollar mule has been confirmed and consigned to Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March auction.

