U.S. Mint two new silver medal programs Week's Most
- Published: Jan 26, 2018, 5 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. PNG says rare coin market in U.S. shrinks a bit in 2017: The aggregate prices realized for U.S. coins sold at major public auctions totaled $306.2 million in 2017, a decline from the 2016 total of $341.8 million.
4. Despite “distraction” in the American Colonies, Brits defend Gibraltar fort: A 1783 silver medal honors the successful British defense of Gibraltar against French and Spanish fleets.
3. U.S. Mint sells half of maximum 100,000 WWI Coin and Medal sets in first days: The U.S. Army medal is proving to be the most popular of the World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin & Medal sets.
2. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin mum on redesign of $20 Federal Reserve note: It is unclear whether Harriet Tubman will ever find a place on U.S. paper money, as a decision made under the previous administration remains in limbo.
1. Two silver medal programs on Mint’s production schedule: Members of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee were informed by U.S. Mint officials of the bureau’s plans to implement two long-term silver medals programs.
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