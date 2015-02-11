Ed Moy now sits on Bitcoin integration company's board

Former U.S. Mint director Edmund Moy has a seat on the board of advisors for Coin.co, a company that helps large corporations and organizations accept Bitcoin.

A former director of the U.S. Mint is taking his talents to the virtual currency industry.

Edmund Moy, the 38th director of the U.S. Mint who led the agency from 2006 to 2011, has joined the board of advisers of Coin.co, a New York-based company that provides Bitcoin payment options to large companies and organizations.

“I believe in the revolutionary technology of Bitcoin and in the integral role of Coin.co providing customized bitcoin payment solutions to large organizations,” Moy was quoted as saying in a company release. “Coin.co has an outstanding team, a great service, and growing momentum. Together, we will build a great company that will profoundly change the stodgy payments industry.”

Moy has been outspoken on the topic of virtual currency over the last year. He submitted to Moneynews.com an opinion piece touting virtual currency as a potentially global currency in May, and then last August was the keynote speaker at Cryptolina, a virtual currency conference in Raleigh, N.C.

Coin.co CEO Alex Waters said in the release that the company is “truly honored” to have the former Mint director on board.

"The wealth of knowledge and experience that Ed brings to our company is one-of-a-kind,” Waters said. “He is an invaluable resource for an organization like Coin.co who looks to continue capturing success in this still-emerging space—all while keeping operations aligned with the changing regulatory landscape."

