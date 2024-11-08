Bags, rolls for final 2024 American Women quarter on sale

Circulation quality 2024-S Zitkala-Ša quarter dollars are available only in a three-roll set from the U.S. Mint.

Circulation quality 2024 American Women quarter dollars bearing a reverse design recognizing Native American activist and author Zitkala-Ša are being offered by the U.S. Mint in four separate numismatic product options.

Sales opened Oct. 28 for the numismatic product options, but U.S. Mint customers could place orders in advance through the coin bureau’s subscription program.

The quarter dollars are offered in $25 face value bags from either the Philadelphia Mint or the Denver Mint.

With a maximum release of 8,250 bags from each Mint, each bag is priced at $45. Sales through Nov. 6, including advance subscription sales, total 1,377 Philadelphia Mint bags and 1,184 Denver Mint quarter dollar bags.

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The coins are also offered in two-roll sets, with 40 coins per roll, priced at $40 per set. Each of the maximum 6,000 sets offered includes one roll of quarter dollars apiece from both the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. The quarter dollars are wrapped in specially illustrated paper wrappers indicating the Mint of production. As of Nov. 6, sales total 2,216 of the two-roll sets.

The U.S. Mint also offers a three-roll set, priced at $60 per set, with a maximum release of 16,625 sets.

The three-roll set comprises one 40-coin roll of circulation quality quarter dollars apiece from the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints. As of Nov. 6, sales total 10,324 sets.

Quarter dollars struck in circulation quality at the San Francisco Mint are available only in the three-roll set.

None of these San Francisco Mint strikes is destined for release into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.

The Zitkala-Ša quarter dollar reverse, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer and retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II, was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Everhart’s design depicts Zitkala-Ša in traditional Yankton Sioux garb. She holds a book, which represents her work as an author as well as her successful activism for Native American rights. Behind her, a stylized sun represents her work on The Sun Dance Opera, while a cardinal symbolizes her name, which translates to “Red Bird.” A Yankton Sioux-inspired diamond pattern sits underneath the sun.

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