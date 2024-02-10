Of a maximum 16,625 three-roll sets of circulation strike 2024 American Women, Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray quarter dollars, the U.S. Mint sold 71% by Feb. 4.

Cumulative early sales reported by the U.S. Mint for the 2024 American Women, Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray quarter dollars totaled more than 2 million coins, with 71% of the maximum authorization of three-roll sets recorded sold.

Sales for the individual numismatic products containing 2024 American Woman, Murray quarter dollars opened Feb. 1. Totals here are from the Feb. 4 sales report, with the product, price, product limit, and then actual cumulative sales:

➤ 100-coin mini canvas bags of quarter dollars struck at the Philadelphia Mint: $45; limited to 8,250 bags; 1,883 bags sold.

➤ 100-coin mini canvas bags of quarter dollars struck at the Denver Mint: $45; limit, 8,250; 1,628 bags sold.

➤ Two-roll sets, each set containing one 40-coin roll of circulation quality quarter dollars from the Philadelphia Mint and one from the Denver Mint: $40 per set; limit, 9,600 sets; 3,036 sets sold.

➤ Three-roll sets, each containing one 40-coin roll of circulation quality quarter dollars from the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints: $60; product limit, 16,625 sets; 11,804 sets sold. The San Francisco Mint coins are available only in the three-roll set. Unlike the Denver Mint and Philadelphia Mint strikes, no San Francisco Mint circulation-strike quarter dollars are distributed for circulation.

Murray (born Nov. 20, 1920, died July 1, 1985) was a poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and priest. Murray is regarded as one of the most important social justice advocates of the 20th century.

The reverse design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily S. Damstra depicts Murray’s face, wearing eyeglasses, within the shape of the word HOPE, symbolic of Murray’s belief that significant societal reforms were possible when rooted in hope.

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A line from her poem “Dark Testament,” characterizes hope as A SONG IN A WEARY THROAT, an incuse inscription in the design.

Damstra’s design was sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The American Women Quarters Program has a common obverse portrait facing right of George Washington, based on a bust by French neoclassical sculptor Jean-Antoine Houdon, the entry by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser in a 1931 public design competition for the obverse of the Washington quarter dollar ahead of its introduction in 1932.

While Fraser’s design was recommended by the Commission of Fine Arts, Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon overruled the commission, selecting sculptor John Flanagan’s entry, a depiction of Washington facing left, also based on the Houdon bust.

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