June events to kick off Walker quarter dollar distribution

The 2024 Dr. Mary Edwards Walker quarter dollar is the 13th of 20 coins to be issued in the American Women quarters program.

Events will be held June 8 in Oswego, New York, and June 15 in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the release of the 2024 American Women, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker quarter dollar.

The Walker quarter dollar was scheduled to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on June 3.

The 2024 Dr. Mary Edwards Walker quarter dollar is the 13th of 20 coins to be issued in the American Women quarters program

Visit the U.S. Mint’s website for availability of numismatic products containing Walker quarter dollars.

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As a surgeon, women’s rights advocate, abolitionist, and spy, the Oswego-born Walker became the first female U.S. Army surgeon during the American Civil War. She championed women’s suffrage and advocated for “dress reform.” She is also the only woman in U.S. history to have received the Medal of Honor.

The United States Mint and National Women’s History Museum will collaborate on the June 8 event from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd., in Oswego.

The event will include a panel discussion about Dr. Walker’s legacy, and performances and a special presentation to the Walker family.

The event is free but registration is required at the National Women’s History Museum website at https://events.womenshistory.org/events/historic-change-dr-mary-edwards-walker/.

Participants are:

➤ Melanie Barber, PE, chief risk officer, United States Mint.

➤ Kathie Barnes, performer.

➤ Robert A. Corradino, mayor of Oswego.

➤ Rev. George R. DeMass, Oswego town historian and leading expert on Walker.

➤ Charles Hastings, foundation and special programs manager, Whitman-Walker Foundation.

➤ Phebe Hemphill, medallic artist, U.S. Mint, and sculptor of the Walker quarter dollar.

➤ Jennifer Herrera, vice president of external affairs, National Women’s History Museum.

➤ Michelle Marra, Walker’s great-great-great niece.

The 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Time event June 15 will be held at the National Postal Museum at 2 Massachusetts Ave NE in the nation’s capital. The Mint will be partnering with the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

The event will include fun for the whole family with crafts, activities, and story time.

Visit the link at the Smithsonian website and scroll down the list of events for more event details.

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