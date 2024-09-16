Mint schedules public gatherings surrounding quarter launches

The U.S. Mint is participating in several upcoming public events, including celebrations of Celia Cruz and the 2024 American Women quarter dollar that depicts her likeness on the reverse.

The United States Mint will be participating in a number of public events over the next several weeks, including three dedicated to the final two 2024 American Women quarter dollars.

The Celia Cruz quarter dollar launch, Sept. 20 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time, at the National Museum of American History, 1300 Constitution Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C., will celebrate the life and legacy of Celia Cruz, legendary queen of salsa, with a night of music, dance and culture. The evening event kicks off with a short program to commemorate the 2024 Celia Cruz quarter and culminates in a dance party.

Events and activities organized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino, the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, and the U.S. Mint include a presentation, a panel conversation, salsa dance lessons, tours, Latino cuisine, and more.

The event is free and open to the public, but capacity has been reached. To join the waitlist, visit the Eventbrite website.

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On Sept. 27, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West, Bronx, New York, the U.S. Mint, National Women’s History Museum, and the Estate of Celia Cruz invite attendees to celebrate the life and legacy of Celia Cruz and the release of her 2024 American Women quarter.

The program will include remarks by special guests, a conversation about Cruz’s life and legacy, and performances by the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music. This event is free and open to the public. To register, please go to the National Women’s History Museum website at https://events.womenshistory.org/events/historic-change-celia-cruz/

The Oct. 24, Zitkála-Šá quarter dollar event will be at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time in the Salt Lake City Utah Main Library Auditorium, 210 East 400 South. This program will include remarks by special guests, a conversation about Zitkála-Šá’s life and legacy, and a screening of a short film about her life. All attendees will receive the new Zitkála-Šá quarter dollar at the conclusion of the program. Register at the Women’s History website at https://events.womenshistory.org/events/historic-change-zitkala-sa/.

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