Applications sought to fill pending open CCAC seat

Applications are being accepted by the U.S. Mint for a vacancy on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The deadline for the United States Mint to accept applications for a vacancy on the 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is 5 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 11, the bureau announced July 13 on the Federal Register online.

The vacancy is for a member representing the interests of the general public in the design and production of U.S. coins and medals.

The opening was created by the expiration of the four-year term of Dr. Lawrence S. Brown, who is also completing his term of service as the committee chairman.

A member whose term expires is permitted to remain on the panel until a replacement is seated through the application process.

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Any member of the public wishing to be considered for appointment to the CCAC should submit a resume and cover letter describing his or her reasons for seeking the position and qualifications for membership, by email to info@ccac.gov, Attn: Jennifer Warren.

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