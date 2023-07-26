Applications sought to fill pending open CCAC seat
- Published: Jul 26, 2023, 8 AM
The deadline for the United States Mint to accept applications for a vacancy on the 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is 5 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 11, the bureau announced July 13 on the Federal Register online.
The vacancy is for a member representing the interests of the general public in the design and production of U.S. coins and medals.
The opening was created by the expiration of the four-year term of Dr. Lawrence S. Brown, who is also completing his term of service as the committee chairman.
A member whose term expires is permitted to remain on the panel until a replacement is seated through the application process.
Any member of the public wishing to be considered for appointment to the CCAC should submit a resume and cover letter describing his or her reasons for seeking the position and qualifications for membership, by email to info@ccac.gov, Attn: Jennifer Warren.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio